Bitcoin Market Outlook: BTC/USD trades around $9,500, still stagnant while institutional interest keeps growing
For the past three and a half days, Bitcoin has been trading sideways between $9,329 and $9,751. Bulls have managed to successfully defend the daily 12-EMA (Exponential Moving Average) four days in a row now, while the average trading volume continues dropping.
Bitcoin remains in a long daily equilibrium pattern with the last clear lower high set at $9,957.53 and a higher low at $8,637.26. Two days ago, Bitcoin touched $9,751.96 before crumbling down to $9,378.71, however, this is not a confirmed lower high of the daily equilibrium pattern.
Ethereum Chart Update: ETH/USD is fine as long as it stays above daily SMA50
Ethereum (ETH) has been moving inside a range limited by $230.00 on the downside and $240.00 on the upside since Sunday. The coin tested lows at $224/62; however, the sell-off attracted new short-term buyers that pushed the price back above $230.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $238.66. The coin has gained 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD is stuck between a technical rock and hard place
Ripple has been moving higher on Monday as the sentiment in the cryptosphere remains positive. The XRP/USD pair has bounced off the 0.21 resistance point but looks like it could make another run on the level once again. If the price does break above the aforementioned resistance zone then the red horizontal line at 0.2250 could also be tricky for the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Pointing beyond the Moon
The sensations are very positive from a technical point of view. There are several signs that we may be facing the expected bullish market after the Bitcoin halving.
XRP/USD may return to $0.2000 before another bullish wave
Ripple’s XRP settled above $0.2000, which is a positive signal for the coin in the short run; however, the further upside momentum seems to be limited for now.
Ethereum Chart Update: ETH/USD is fine as long as it stays above daily SMA50
Ethereum (ETH) has been moving inside a range limited by $230.00 on the downside and $240.00 on the upside since Sunday. The coin tested lows at $224/62; however, the sell-off attracted new short-term buyers that pushed the price back above $230.00.
ETC/USD recovers from the hardfork-induced sell-off
An essential hardfork Phoenix was activated on the Etehreum Classic blockchain at block 10,500,839. The fork happened on May 31, 2020, ten days earlier than it was previously expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.