Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Pepe — Asian Wrap 29 May

Bitcoin long-term holders begin re-accumulation after Semler Scientific and Mt Gox make major whale moves
Bitcoin declined briefly from the $70,000 mark on Tuesday as Semler Scientific and Mt Gox made notable whale moves. Glassnode also shared key on-chain insights that breathe clarity into the market's current state.
Ethereum may continue outperforming Bitcoin as 'programmable money' may be ETH's new slogan
Ethereum (ETH) followed a sideways trend on Tuesday as the crypto community seems to favor the term 'programmable money' as ETH's one-liner. Meanwhile, whales have continued accumulating ETH despite profiting from the recent price spike.
Pepe sell signal hints at 20% crash before bulls come back
Pepe (PEPE) price has shown resilience in the past two weeks, with the most recent rally nearly doubling the meme coin’s market value. However, due to the nature of the recent impulsive move, investors can expect a short-term correction, which could be an opportunity for patient and long-term buyers.
Digital asset inflows reach record high year-to-date
Digital asset investment inflows saw a three-week consecutive rise, totaling $1.05 billion. Cumulative flows have hit an all-time high of $14.9 billion for the year. The majority of inflows come from US Bitcoin ETFs at $1.01 billion.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).