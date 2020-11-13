Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A weakening US dollar favours Bitcoin and the crypto market
The cryptocurrency market is mostly motionless apart from Bitcoin’s upsurge to $16,500 on Thursday. Ethereum did not join BTC’s solid uptrend, especially with the hurdle at $470 staying put. Simultaneously, XRP held firmly in consolidation between $0.26 and $0.25. On the contrary, Litecoin appears to have followed Bitcoin’s footsteps, soaring 5% to exchange hands at $62. Read more...
Roughly $1 billion in Ethereum will be released from Uniswap leading to a spike in selling pressure
Uniswap conducted the first community call to discuss the upcoming actions after UNI farming ends on November 17. The largest decentralized exchange had four ETH-based liquidity pools running since September 17, rewarding users with 583,333 UNI per week, per pool. However, as no decision has been taken and there are no proposals to extend or launching new pools, these funds of around $1.1 billion worth in ETH could be released into the market, potentially increasing supply and pushing down Ethereum price. Read more...
NEO on the cusp of a 10% upswing to $25 if this crucial support holds
NEO has generally nursed wounds within a descending parallel channel since the peak at $25, reached in September. Initially, the breakdown was unstoppable, but the smart contract token found and embraced balance at $14. Bullish effort and attention in the first two weeks of November were channeled towards recovery. At the moment, NEO/USD is doddering at $15.5 amid widespread consolidation in the market. A breakout is anticipated to elevate NEO above several resistances for an upswing to $25. Read more...
Chainlink motionless between critical support and resistance as whales begin dumping
Chainlink slipped into consolidation after hitting a wall below $14. LINK/USD must hold above the 100 SMA in the 4-hour timeframe to sustain the ongoing sideways price action.
UNI runs into month-long resistance as reversal to $2.4 brews
Uniswap stalls after a massive 80% upswing in November. The pressure upon the decentralized finance token is starting to build under $3.28 (month-long hurdle).
NEO on the cusp of a 10% upswing to $25 if this crucial support holds
NEO bulls are focused on breaking the descending channel's upper boundary resistance, ahead of recovery to $25. NEO/USD must also close the day above the 200-day SMA to ensure the market's stability remains intact.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.