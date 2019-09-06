Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & NEO - Asian Wrap 06 Sept

Bitcoin technical analysis: Bitcoin rejects 10,500 but there is still time

Today's Bitcoin price action has been sideways but the dropped stalled at the key support level at 10,500. There is trendline marked on the 15-minute chart above that could be important later.

Ethereum price analysis: Bulls take an early lead this Friday after bears edge out a victory this Thursday

ETH/USD had a bullish start to Friday as the price went up slightly from $174 to $174.25. This follows a frustrating Thursday for the buyers where the price went down from $175 to $174.

NEO market update: NEO/USD breakout targets $10 resistance

NEO is breaking out in defiance of the prevailing indecision across the market. The downtrend witnessed from the beginning of August has been sending jitters among investors.