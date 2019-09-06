Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & NEO - Asian Wrap 06 Sept

Bitcoin technical analysis: Bitcoin rejects 10,500 but there is still time
Today's Bitcoin price action has been sideways but the dropped stalled at the key support level at 10,500. There is trendline marked on the 15-minute chart above that could be important later.
Ethereum price analysis: Bulls take an early lead this Friday after bears edge out a victory this Thursday
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Friday as the price went up slightly from $174 to $174.25. This follows a frustrating Thursday for the buyers where the price went down from $175 to $174.
NEO market update: NEO/USD breakout targets $10 resistance
NEO is breaking out in defiance of the prevailing indecision across the market. The downtrend witnessed from the beginning of August has been sending jitters among investors.
Today's Bitcoin price action has been sideways but the dropped stalled at the key support level at 10,500. There is trendline marked on the 15-minute chart above that could be important later. On the upside, resistance is at 10,650 and 10,788-800 close to the intraday high.
Litecoin came under heavy selling activity following a failed attempt to break the resistance at $72. The lower action within a short-term descending channel embraced the high concentration of buyers at the 23.6% Fib retracement level taken between the laws high at ...
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Friday as the price went up slightly from $174 to $174.25. This follows a frustrating Thursday for the buyers where the price went down from $175 to $174. The hourly breakdown of Thu shows us that the price managed to take the price down to ...
NEO is breaking out in defiance of the prevailing indecision across the market. The downtrend witnessed from the beginning of August has been sending jitters among investors. The hope for closing the year on a positive note is gradually being crushed ...
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.