Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Monero - Asian Wrap 3 Jan

BTC/USD: Further drop expected as Confluence Detector doesn’t show any healthy support levels

BTC/USD fell from $7,176 to $6,945.85 this Thursday, dropping below $7,000 in the process.

However, it looks like a further fall can be expected since the daily confluence detector shows a lack of any respectable support levels.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fails to break above the SMA 20 curve

ETH/USD dropped from $130.55 to $127.65 as the price failed to break past the resistance provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve.

The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, hinting at decreasing price volatility, while the Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions, hinting that market sentiment before this Thursday has been bullish.

XMR/USD goes up 3.30% in the early hours of Friday

XMR/USD went up from $45.50 to $47, charting a 3.30% increase in the early hours of Friday. Currently, the bulls are negotiating with the resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve.

The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed considerably, indicating decreasing price volatility.