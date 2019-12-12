Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Monero - Asian Wrap 12 Dec

BTC/USD springs upwards after refreshing $7,100 support

Bitcoin once again forced to deal with losses after opening the trading on Thursday at $7,202.85 and hit an intraday high of $7,294.85. However, because of the diminishing buying power, BTC dropped to $7,076.67 (intraday low). The price has adjusted to $7,182 (current market value).

ETH/USD gravitates targeting $130

Ethereum is among the cryptocurrencies painting the market red. The price action has been bearish since the commencement of the Asian trading session. Ethereum is exchanging hands at $142 in the wake of losing 0.96% of its value on Thursday. The trend is strongly bearish amid the expanding volatility.

XMR/USD finds resistance at the SMA 20 curve

Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the XMR/USD bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. Monero fell from $53.15 to $52.65. XMR/USD has been trending in a narrow range between $56 and $52.65. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as the immediate market resistance, while the 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility.