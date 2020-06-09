Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD to fall in tandem with S&P500
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,700, mostly unchanged since this time on Tuesday and down 1% since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range after a failed attempt to settle above $10,000 at the beginning of the previous week.
Litecoin Chart Analysis: LTC/USD move to $50.00 is unlikely at this stage
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from the intraday low at $41.45 and settled above $46.00 by press time; LTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged on Tuesday, and lost over 1% of its value, moving in sync with the market. Litecoin is the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.0 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.0 billion.
Ethereum Market Report: ETH/USD on the verge of a massive rally, here's why
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.50, down 1.25% since the beginning of the day and mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $27 billion has been range-bound recently after a failed attempt to clear $250.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.