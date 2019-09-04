Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bullish bias during European hours on Wednesday. The first digital asset has settled marginally above $10,500; however the further upside looks limited at this stage as the market is waiting for new developments in the global markets.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a lot of technical barriers both above and below the current price, which confirms the short-term consolidation pattern. As optimism returned to the market, the recovery looks more likely provided that the price manages to resume growth within the next trading sessions.

Ripple’s XRP lagged behind Bitcoin’s sharp recovery to levels above $10,700. The third-largest cryptocurrency movement in the last couple of days has been limited within a narrowing ascending channel. Besides, attempts to break above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) were thwarted by increasing selling activity around $0.2667.

LTC/USD needs to regain ground above $68.00 to proceed with the recovery.

The vital support is created on approach to $67.00 handle.

At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery. Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4.2 billion. This is the fifth-largest coin according to CoinMarketCap.