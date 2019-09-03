Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - European Wrap - 3 September

Bitcoin (BTC) has settled at $10,400 during European hours on Tuesday. The first digital asset managed to clear the critical $10,000 on Monday as geopolitical risks and low rates environment in large economies force investors to look for alternative ways to save the value.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Now that BTC/USD is trading well above the $10,000 barrier, the way to the North looks less crowded. The optimism returns to the market, which creates a positive environment for further growth.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 has been moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and all major altcoins. ETH/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $177.50 at the time of writing. While the further upside looks limited, the growth may be resumed after a short period of consolidation, provided that Bitcoin continues moving within the bullish trend.

At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture. Litecoin is moving in sync with the market.

Litecoin’s technical picture

The initial support is created by psychological $66.00 that coincides with SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour. It is followed by the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $65.50 anf SMA100 1-hour on approach to $ 65.00. Once this support area is cleared the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $63.00 strengthened by the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band ($62.90). Then the recent low of $62.37 will come into view.