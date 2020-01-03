Bitcoin retreated to the support area at $6,800 during early Asian hours on Friday; however, the sell-off proved to be short-lived as the first cryptocurrency performed a U-turn and regained the ground in a matter of hours. Notably, after a short period of range-bound trading around $7,200. BTC/USD resumed the recovery and surpassed the $7,300 barrier. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,360. The further upside is limited by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily on approach to $7,400.

Ethereum tested 125.00 during early Asian hours but managed to recover above 129.00 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.1 has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained nearly 2% since the beginning of Friday amid the recovery across the cryptocurrency markets.

Litecoin Foundation has started working in the implementation of Mimblewimble extension blocks to enhance the privacy of the sixth-largest digital asset. The new feature was announced by Littecoin's creator nearly a year ago, but the development started only in December 2019.