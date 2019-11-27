Bitcoin has broken free from its narrow range and touched the intraday low of $6,890. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,942, down over 3% since the beginning of the day. A recovery above $6,900 sparks a hope that the sell-off will be temporary; however, we will need to see a sustainable recovery above $7,000 to avoid another bearish wave in the short run.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing. The coin is unchanged on a day-to-day basis and down 2.2% since the beginning of Wednesday. While the coin managed to recover from the intraday low of $45.79, the upside momentum is too weak to take the price above the local resistance of $47.00

NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend. At the time of writing, NEO/USD is changing hands at $9.20, off the intraday low of $9.09. The coin has lost 1.2% of its value since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged in recent 24 hours.