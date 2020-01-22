Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD technicals align for another assault at $9,200 – Confluence Detector
Following an incredible week of bullish performance that saw Bitcoin correct upwards from $7,700 to $9,200, consolidation is setting in as traders get ready for another attack on $9,200. The recovery, not unique to Bitcoin, pushed most altcoins significantly upwards. Some like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dash and Ethereum Classic, corrected above key descending trendline resistances. The growth among the altcoins has led to a decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance in the market.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD moves within short-term upside channel
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.5 billion, bottomed out at $161.11 on January 20 and has been gaining ground ever since. The coin has gained over 1% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday. ETH/USD attempted a rise above $171.00, but the move proved to be unsustainable and the coin slipped back below $170.00 level.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
The coin has been range-bound with bullish bias since it hit $55.34 on January 19. Litecoin's price movements are affected mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not money even if it costs nearly $9,000 - Ray Dalio
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled below $8,700 after a short-lived move to $8,791 during early Asian hours. The first digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls desperate to push the price above $60.00
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95.
Ethereum is the most correlated crypto asset, research shows
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.4 billion, has lost nearly 1% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Why ETC/USD January upsurge unstoppable?
Ethereum Classic surge is still on despite the bearish wave across the cryptocurrency landscape. The digital asset has corrected 4.47% higher on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...