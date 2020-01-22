Following an incredible week of bullish performance that saw Bitcoin correct upwards from $7,700 to $9,200, consolidation is setting in as traders get ready for another attack on $9,200. The recovery, not unique to Bitcoin, pushed most altcoins significantly upwards. Some like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dash and Ethereum Classic, corrected above key descending trendline resistances. The growth among the altcoins has led to a decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance in the market.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $18.5 billion, bottomed out at $161.11 on January 20 and has been gaining ground ever since. The coin has gained over 1% on a day-to-day basis and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Wednesday. ETH/USD attempted a rise above $171.00, but the move proved to be unsustainable and the coin slipped back below $170.00 level.

Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.6 billion, hit the intraday high at $59.14 and retreated below $58.00 by the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $57.95, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.

The coin has been range-bound with bullish bias since it hit $55.34 on January 19. Litecoin's price movements are affected mostly by speculative sentiments and technical factors.



