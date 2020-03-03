Ethereum price still lags the falling wedge pattern breakout discussed during the Asian session on Tuesday. The price is still stuck under $230 and dodders at $227 following a 2.12% loss. Volatility is shrinking by the hour, although the cryptocurrencies live rates show that the short term trend is in the hands of the bulls.

Litecoin (LTC), the 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $3.9 billion, has gained 3.7% in recent 24 hours. The coin topped at $62.38 on Monday and retreated to $60.70 by the time of writing. Notably, Litecoin's trading volume is registered at $5.5 billion, which is roughly in line with the recent figures.

BTC/USD is hovering around $8,800, down from Monday's low registered at $8,974. The first digital asset came close to the critical resistance of $9,000 but reversed back inside the range as the upside momentum faded away on approach to the significant technical level. BTC has bee range-bound with a bearish bias on Tuesday, down 1.5% since the beginning of the day.