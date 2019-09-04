Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 04 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD creeps below $10,500, sees two healthy resistance levels on path back to $11,000-level

Bitcoin has had a bearish start to Wednesday, following five straight bullish days. BTC/USD is currently priced at $10,600 as the bulls aim for a return back to the $11,000-zone.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD charts death cross pattern and has bearish start to Wednesday

ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Wednesday and is priced at $178.65. The price broke above the resistance provided by the downward trending line and is below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD floats out of the oversold zone

Litecoin had five bullish days in a row and went up from $67.35 to $69.75 this Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that LTC/USD has been trending between $66.85 and $67.60 for the first half of Tuesday and then flew up to $69.50.