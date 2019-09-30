The Bitcoin price late in the session on Monday is trading up some 2.60%, as the price managed to stabilize within the $7500 within recent sessions. It came following such a beating that was received last week, as the bears had firm control.

BTC/USD dropped it most seen in one week since November 2018, as the price lost much ground, having fallen to the lowest levels since June.

Its been a pretty good session today for ETH/USD and most of the crypto pairs.

There was a rising wedge forming on the hourly chart below and the price pushed higher to break the pattern but failed to extend on gains.

There is a support level at 175.66 which could come into focus as the price reverts back to mean levels.

170 is the mean value price on the volume profile indicator on the left-hand side of the chart.

Litecoin price is holding gains in the session some 2.90% towards the latter stages of the session

LTC/USD is moving within a bearish pennant structure despite the gains seen in the session.

Upside remains limited given a narrowing range, resistance observed at the psychological $60.