Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD near-term recovery vulnerable
The Bitcoin price late in the session on Monday is trading up some 2.60%, as the price managed to stabilize within the $7500 within recent sessions. It came following such a beating that was received last week, as the bears had firm control.
BTC/USD dropped it most seen in one week since November 2018, as the price lost much ground, having fallen to the lowest levels since June.
ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum rejects 180 after breaking technical pattern
Its been a pretty good session today for ETH/USD and most of the crypto pairs.
There was a rising wedge forming on the hourly chart below and the price pushed higher to break the pattern but failed to extend on gains.
There is a support level at 175.66 which could come into focus as the price reverts back to mean levels.
170 is the mean value price on the volume profile indicator on the left-hand side of the chart.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD remains exposed to downside risks despite small session gains
Litecoin price is holding gains in the session some 2.90% towards the latter stages of the session
LTC/USD is moving within a bearish pennant structure despite the gains seen in the session.
Upside remains limited given a narrowing range, resistance observed at the psychological $60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
The BTC/USD is traded at $7,943 and plays recklessly with the support of the long-term bearish channel ceiling. You can't rule out a raid into the channel, which can trigger a lot of stops and panic sellers.
Ethereum's technical picture improved as the coin moves above $170.00
ETH/USD touched $175.39 before retreating to $173.50 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.7 billion has gained over 2%.
Ripple’s XRP defies gravity with 6% rise
Ripple’s XRP catapulted from under $0.2400 to $0.2580 in a matter of hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2550 with over 6% of gains since the beginning of the day.
Stellar market update: XLM/USD trapped in a range, stable despite the sell-off on the market
Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing 14% of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0570, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.