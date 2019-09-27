Bitcoin price is trading marginally in the red down some 0.90% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price smashed through a critical ascending trend line of support, allowing a fresh wave of sellers to come into play.

The price is heading for a big test of the $7500 daily support, failure to hold may be very punishing.

Ethereum is moving within consolidation mode, holding minor gains of just some 0.20%.

ETH/USD below the psychological $200 mark remains vulnerable to further downside, as the price consolidates.

Cryptocurrency sentiment still has not recovered since the fall earlier in the week.

Litecoin has made a channel formation on the 30-min chart and is rejecting the top.