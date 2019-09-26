After the triangle pattern break on the daily chart below, it seems traders are desperately looking for areas of support.

This could either be as they cling on for dear life or looking for value to renter the trade looking for more profit.

Below, let's see if we can find some answers from Mr, Fibonacci. The key golden ratio is 61.8% and it has been said it can be applied to everything from nature to human anatomy to finance (Google it if you don't believe me).

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down marginally 0.20% in the second half of the session.

ETH/USD is attempting to stabilize after the brutal selling through the psychological $200 mark.

The price managed to end a five consecutive session losing streak.

Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session down just some 3.20% towards the latter stages of the session

LTC/USD lost much ground to the downside following a flag and critical long-serving trend line breach.

The price does remain vulnerable to a $50 return, should the bears resume pace of selling.