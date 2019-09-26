BTC/USD technical analysis: Looking for the next support level - Fibonacci might have the answer
After the triangle pattern break on the daily chart below, it seems traders are desperately looking for areas of support.
This could either be as they cling on for dear life or looking for value to renter the trade looking for more profit.
Below, let's see if we can find some answers from Mr, Fibonacci. The key golden ratio is 61.8% and it has been said it can be applied to everything from nature to human anatomy to finance (Google it if you don't believe me).
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical demand zone holds the price for now
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down marginally 0.20% in the second half of the session.
ETH/USD is attempting to stabilize after the brutal selling through the psychological $200 mark.
The price managed to end a five consecutive session losing streak.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bears force break to the downside of a long-serving ascending trend line
Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session down just some 3.20% towards the latter stages of the session
LTC/USD lost much ground to the downside following a flag and critical long-serving trend line breach.
The price does remain vulnerable to a $50 return, should the bears resume pace of selling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: The market moves backward to December 2018
Of the 3+1 assets that I analyze daily, only the ETH/BTC and BTC/USD pairs remain above their 200-period simple averages. In the case of ETH and XRP, the recent declines have sent prices well-below these medium-term support levels.
Litecoin gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin is changing hands at $56.35. The coin is range-bound on Thursday amid market indecision. Cryptocurrency traders try to come to grips with the recent sell-off and figure out what to do next.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls stop short of $170.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.3 billion has been moving in a tight range as the recovery from the recent low stopped short of $170.00.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD settles above $0.2400 amid tepid recovery
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.