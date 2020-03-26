Bitcoin Price Analysis: 7K is a step too far.....for now
Bitcoin is trading 0.55% lower on Thursday and the market is strangely quiet. The candles are worryingly small and this can happen before an explosive move. On the chart below the 7K level seems to be the stumbling block for the bulls. It has been tested a couple of times now and whenever the bulls get close the price sells off again.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD at risk to another deeper fall
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD continues to move within a very tight range, breakout looming.
The price has failed to find any direction since the stabilization from selling some two weeks ago.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD bears have an opportunity to force greater downside
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.90% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD has offered little in terms of price action since 13 March.
Given the narrow conditions, it suggests a big breakout is in the works for Litecoin.
BTC mining difficulty is set to decrease by 15.95% - bulls should adopt the ready position
Bitcoin has barely moved in recent 24 hours. The first digital asset is changing hands at $6,600 with no clear short-term direction. BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $6,795, but the upside momentum faded away quickly.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD hibernates in a tightening range as Ripple donates $200 000 to fight coronavirus
Ripple's XRP is hovering marginally above $0.1600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has been locked in a tight range recently as the market ground to a halt after sharp movements.
TRX/USD paralyzed in the range as Tron announces partnership with Metal Pay
TRX, now the 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $755 million, has settled at $0.0113 and stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may continue drifting lower towards $130.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15 billion, hit the intraday high at $138.95 before retreating to $134.82. The coin is locked in a tight range with a mild bearish bias, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.