Bitcoin is trading 0.55% lower on Thursday and the market is strangely quiet. The candles are worryingly small and this can happen before an explosive move. On the chart below the 7K level seems to be the stumbling block for the bulls. It has been tested a couple of times now and whenever the bulls get close the price sells off again.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD continues to move within a very tight range, breakout looming.

The price has failed to find any direction since the stabilization from selling some two weeks ago.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.90% in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD has offered little in terms of price action since 13 March.

Given the narrow conditions, it suggests a big breakout is in the works for Litecoin.