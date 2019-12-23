Bitcoin is performing well at the moment after hitting a low of 6,430 last week.

There are a few bullish points on the chart. One is the divergence on the RSI indicator that makes a higher low when price made a lower low.

This is often a good signal for a move up or that the move lower is running out of steam.

The Ethereum price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory, seen with gains of some 0.50%, in the second half of the session. It is attempting to stabilize following the hard-hit of selling pressure, which was seen last week.

In terms of news flow; the Ethereum Foundation is continuing to work step by step on its Ethereum 2.0 release. The latest update covers its technical audit, extended testnet, and new block explorer. A Core Researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, Danny Ryan, detailed that Ethereum 2.0 is ready for the first technical audit of its Phase 0.

Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 0.60%.

LTC/USD has managed to find some firmer footing, after falling to 10-month lows last week.

The bulls is retesting a critical area of prior support, which cushioned the price from 22 Nov - 15 Dec.