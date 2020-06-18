Another decent bullish reversal candlestick was formed on June 17. Unfortunately, Bitcoin hasn’t seen any notable continuation after two bullish reversal candlesticks. Bulls need to hold the daily 26-EMA and encounter a resistance level at the 12-EMA at $9,499.

Ethereum is changing hands at $233.00, mostly unchanged both since the start of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis. ETH/USD touched the low of $218.14 on May 15 and got back above $230.00. The sell-oof stopped on approach to daily SMA50, however, the further recovery is limited at this stage due to Ethereum's high correlation with Bitcoin.

There is a head and shoulders pattern that has emerged on the hourly chart which could send the price lower. But stopping this there is also a stubborn support level at 43.50 which the bears need to crack. To add it the bearish woes the price is also trading below the 55 and 200 moving averages.