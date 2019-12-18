This chart shows the pattern break to the upside on the hourly timeframe.

Price has also taken out the last wave high of 6,712.48.

7K could be a source for some resistance as traders often look at psychological numbers.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.30% the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD is running closer towards a big $100 return, last seen in February.

The price has dropped over 35% within the last seven weeks, of which it is has been falling.

Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 7.45%.

LTC/USD heading for the next critical weekly support down at $20.

The bears have firmly been in control since June, after putting an end to the 2019 recovery.