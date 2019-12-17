Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Short, medium and long term
The weekly chart is showing that more downside could be on the cards.
6270.01 is the main support on the downside and beyond that, the internal trendline might stem some losses.
If that support is broken then it could lead to some more capitulation based on the signals on the chart.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD additional pressure is in play following bearish pennant breach
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 1.90% the session on Tuesday.
ETH/USD has been at the mercy of the bears since losing the psychological $200 price mark.
The price running closer towards a big $100 price retest, which could spark further panic selling.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD no slowdown of selling pressure with $30 mark eyed
Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 3.25%.
LTC/USD is in firmly heading to the south, following key technical structure breakouts.
The next major daily support area of interest is seen down at the $30 price mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin technical analysis: Examining the plunge below $7,000
BTC/USD has fallen below the $7,000 mark, which was a key psychological level. The four-hour BTC/USD market is trending in a downward channel formation. Chainalysis released a report stating that a massive Ponzi scam triggered the drop below the $7,000-level.
Ethereum price analysis: Bears remains in control, following 7% price drop this Monday
ETH/USD had a heavily bearish Monday, wherein its price fell from $142.65 to $132.70, dropping by 7%. This Tuesday, the price has fallen further to $131.94 and is trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band - indicating that ...
XRP/USD ravages through $0.20 support in fresh December declines
Ripple painfully thrust through the critical support areas at $0.2200, $0.2100, and $0.2000. The technical picture for XRP is bearish, but the shrinking volatility hints ...
LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30
Litecoin battered bulls scatter into hibernation; selling activity intensifies under $40. Oversold conditions in both the long term and short term timeframes suggest ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.