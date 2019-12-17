The weekly chart is showing that more downside could be on the cards.

6270.01 is the main support on the downside and beyond that, the internal trendline might stem some losses.

If that support is broken then it could lead to some more capitulation based on the signals on the chart.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 1.90% the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD has been at the mercy of the bears since losing the psychological $200 price mark.

The price running closer towards a big $100 price retest, which could spark further panic selling.

Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 3.25%.

LTC/USD is in firmly heading to the south, following key technical structure breakouts.

The next major daily support area of interest is seen down at the $30 price mark.