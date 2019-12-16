Bitcoin price has come under heavy selling pressure in the latter stages of trading on Monday.

The bears attacked the psychological $7000 price mark, which gave way, likely triggering some stops to the downside.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.15% the session on Monday.

ETH/USD has fallen over $50 within the last six weeks of trading.

The price runs the risk of the psychological $100 mark being tested to the downside.

Litecoin has made a new low on the chart below.

The price has not been this low since the first week of February 2018.

On the weekly chart, the next support is 39.13 beyond that there is some at 36.11 and 34.38.