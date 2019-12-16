BTC/USD drops heavily by some 4% as $7000 firmly loses ground
Bitcoin price has come under heavy selling pressure in the latter stages of trading on Monday.
The bears attacked the psychological $7000 price mark, which gave way, likely triggering some stops to the downside.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bearish flag structure breakout allows sellers to capitalize
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.15% the session on Monday.
ETH/USD has fallen over $50 within the last six weeks of trading.
The price runs the risk of the psychological $100 mark being tested to the downside.
Litecoin Price Analysis: New wave low has been formed
Litecoin has made a new low on the chart below.
The price has not been this low since the first week of February 2018.
On the weekly chart, the next support is 39.13 beyond that there is some at 36.11 and 34.38.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD consolidation lags triangle breakout
Bitcoin remained under pressure during the entire weekend. The attempts made to stay above $7,200 support failed, leaving to the path of least resist ace to be below $7,000. Bitcoin’s immediate upside is limited by the 50 SMA on the 2H chart.
Ethereum Price Update: ETH/USD defends $140 support yet again
Ethereum is largely unchanged compared to the levels towards the end of last week. The pressure oozing from the bears continued across the weekend session. Besides action beyond $145 remained limited.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD spirals in freshly reignited downward momentum
Ripple has ignited the bearish momentum breaking the weekend-long support at $0.2160. The losses come after an attempt to break out from the descending channel resistance failed.
Cardano’s IOHK celebrates 120 staking pulls less than 24 hours after testnet launch
The research firm in charge of developing Cardano, a major cryptocurrency, IOHK was delighted to announce the fantastic performance of the newly launched testnet.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.