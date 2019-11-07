The Bitcoin price on Thursday is nursing losses of some 1.5% in the second part of the session. Price action continues to move within consolidation mode, following the strong surge north seen late October.

BTC/USD has been narrowing greatly, struggling to breakdown a big area of supply, which runs from $9200 up to $9800, ahead of the big $10,000 mark.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 2.40% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is back to moving within a bearish pennant structure, subject to further potential downside pressure.

The bears failed to break down the strong barrier heading into $200.

Litecoin price is trading in the red, with losses of 4.30% the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD daily price action is heading for a retest of a breached bull pennant.

Critical support is eyed around the $60 price mark via the daily.