The price action for the past few days has been pretty bullish for the digital gold.

Now the price has moved into a chart pattern marked in red on the chart below.

A break in either direction can help indicate the short term path of price action.

On the topside, there is a resistance level at 9,854 the bulls would be keen to break.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 3.90% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD bulls are making strong strides as the price smashes above the psychological $200 mark.

There is a chunky range of supply which runs from $200-235.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1.20% in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD bulls are driving north, running at two consecutive sessions in the green.

A brief consolidation period has been followed up with an explosive breakout.