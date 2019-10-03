BTC/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin has started to sell off and price is heading to 8k
On the hourly chart below it seems that price is heading toward the support levels below price.
8,082.48 has been used a few times and seems to be acting like a pivot zone.
The relative strength index (RSI) has shown a bearish sign after the trendline broke to the downside.
Below the 8,082.48 zone the psychological 8k level lies in wait and beyond that 7,700.00 could be the next support area.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD subject to breakout of bearish flag
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 4.50% the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily.
The price is largely capped by resistance heading into the $180 mark.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bearish pennant on verge of breakout
Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session some 3.15% towards the latter stages of the session.
LTC/USD is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view.
Price action has largely narrowed and is subject to an imminent breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
