On the hourly chart below it seems that price is heading toward the support levels below price.

8,082.48 has been used a few times and seems to be acting like a pivot zone.

The relative strength index (RSI) has shown a bearish sign after the trendline broke to the downside.

Below the 8,082.48 zone the psychological 8k level lies in wait and beyond that 7,700.00 could be the next support area.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 4.50% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily.

The price is largely capped by resistance heading into the $180 mark.

Litecoin price is nursing losses in the session some 3.15% towards the latter stages of the session.

LTC/USD is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view.

Price action has largely narrowed and is subject to an imminent breakout.