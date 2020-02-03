Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD subject to breakout from bullish pennant structure
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.95% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bulls must breakdown a barrier at $9500-600 for greater gains north.
The price over the last six sessions has been narrowing, following strong moves last week.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls have their work cut out for big supply area head of $200
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.25% in the session on Monday.
ETH/USD bulls are trying to break down the heavy supply ahead of the psychological $200.
A break back into $200 could be what the bulls need for a further strong push.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls produce the best weekly performance since June
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.05% in the session on Monday.
LTC/USD bulls have forced a critical weekly closure above a prior high area.
A bearish market structure has been broken down by the bulls.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets
Bitcoin jumped to a new 2020 high during early Asian hours. The first digital coin touched $9,614 level before retreating below $9,400.
XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.2500 as soon as possible
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $0.2488. The coin has gained nearly 5% in recent 24 hours and lost 2%since the beginning of the day.
ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.
LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias
Litecoin (LTC) has settled above $70.00 after hitting the recent high at $73.35. While the coin has retreated from Sunday's top, it is still over 2% higher on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes 7th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with a market value of $4.5 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.