Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.95% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD bulls must breakdown a barrier at $9500-600 for greater gains north.

The price over the last six sessions has been narrowing, following strong moves last week.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.25% in the session on Monday.

ETH/USD bulls are trying to break down the heavy supply ahead of the psychological $200.

A break back into $200 could be what the bulls need for a further strong push.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.05% in the session on Monday.

LTC/USD bulls have forced a critical weekly closure above a prior high area.

A bearish market structure has been broken down by the bulls.