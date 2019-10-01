The consolidation pattern formed after the crypto fall on September 24th. Now the trendline was broken yesterday to complete the bullish break 8,815 would need to be broken.

Currently, the price is holding at the mean value area on the chart which is represented by the volume profile indicator on the left-hand side of the chart.

8,500 is now an intraday resistance point and bears pushed price back down below once already.

The technical pattern worked a treat as a break and retest formed but volume today is slightly light.

ETH/USD has turned to the downside after meeting resistance at 185.00.

Following that the price broke below the 177.37 support zone which was the previous wave high.

The value area is the next level on the way down and holds around 168-170. This is represented by the volume profile indicator on the left and side of the chart.

The relative strength indicator (RSI) has also broken the trendline to the downside and also trades below the 50 mid-line.

The Litecoin price on Tuesday is nursing minor losses of some 0.40%, towards the latter part of the session. Market bulls failed to follow through on the upside momentum that was observed on Monday.

LTC/USD was showing a glimmer of hope with the bullish price action in the prior session, however, did not manage to carry through into Tuesday. As a result, the price has fallen back within the narrow daily range seen over the last six sessions.