Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive. It’s also important to note that Bitcoin has seen significant correlation with the stock market, especially the S&P 500.

Ethereum lost its daily uptrend and it is trading in a confirmed downtrend. The good news for the bulls is the fact that the daily 26-EMA has acted as support for the past week. Ethereum got really close to climbing above the daily 12-EMA yesterday on June 16 and poked above it today but got rejected quickly. Cryptos are still closely following the steps of the stock market which has been pretty quiet today.

Kyber’s performance has been excellent for the past week and it is now locked inside a consolidation period. The digital asset was trading as low as $0.259 on March 13 and started to see a significant increase in trading volume shortly after. KNC/USD is up by more than 400% since its lowest point in March.