Bitcoin (BTC) has lived through the most successful week since the beginning of August. Even though BTC retreated from the highest level of the week ($10,484), it finished Sunday over $1,300 more expensive that on Monday morning. This impressive growth forced experts and analysts to review their pessimistic forecasts.

ETH/USD bottomed at $153.28 on October 23 and created a top at $199.00 on October 26. At the time of writing, the second largest coin is changing hands marginally below $183.00 amid downside correction after a strong rise into the weekend. ETH/USD has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and lost the same since the beginning of Monday.

IOTA, the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $795 million, has been growing strongly since the beginning of Monday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market, and over 4% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.2870, off the intraday high of $0.2956. The coin recovered from the recent low of $0.2438 touched on October 23.