Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & IOT - Asian Wrap 28 Nov

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD paces past $7,600

Bitcoin finally broke past broke the supply zone resistance at $7,400. The upward correction or if you like breakout took place on the account of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern discussed on Wednesday.

ETH/USD reaction to the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern zooms above $150

Ethereum is among the biggest single-digit gainers on Thursday following a breakout. The breakout emanated from an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern that formed after a short-lived recovery from the recent low at $132.08.

IOT/USD battles triangle resistance for a potential breakout to $0.26

IOTA has commenced the trading on Thursday on a bullish note. The symphony of the bullish tune is reverberating well with the buyers. Following the slide to lows around $00.1877, attempts have been made to push the price higher. Unfortunately, the resistance at $0.22 has proved to be an uphill task.