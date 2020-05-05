Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD resumes the sell-off, $8,500 looms large
Bitcoin resumed the sell-off after the European session kicked in. The first digital currency dropped below $9,000 and extended the decline towards the new intraday low of $8,775. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,840, still in the green zone on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fails to clear 1-hour SMA100; upside trend line still intact
ETH/USD is changing hands at $203.30. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $201.35, though it is still 1.7% lower from the beginning of the day. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid decreasing volatility. The coin’s market capitalization is registered at $22 billion, while an average daily trading volume is set at $20 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
BTC/USD prediction points to $500k August 2021
Bitcoin bulls are taking advantage of the rising interest of the block reward halving next week to stage a recovery above $9,000. The dive from highs at $9,466 on Thursday last week found support at $8,400.
Bitcoin rallies above $9,000, Ethereum stalls under $210 while Ripple retests $0.22
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bullish comeback on Tuesday after a negative price action on the first day of the week.
ETH/USD is changing hands at $203.30. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $201.35, though it is still 1.7% lower from the beginning of the day.
Tezos vs Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears reject the previous high in force
XTZ has been on a great run in recent times but it seems that the wave high just cannot be breached. In more recent times, the 0.003 level has been used as support and this level closely matches with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.