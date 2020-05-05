Bitcoin resumed the sell-off after the European session kicked in. The first digital currency dropped below $9,000 and extended the decline towards the new intraday low of $8,775. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,840, still in the green zone on a day-to-day basis.

ETH/USD is changing hands at $203.30. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $201.35, though it is still 1.7% lower from the beginning of the day. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid decreasing volatility. The coin’s market capitalization is registered at $22 billion, while an average daily trading volume is set at $20 billion.