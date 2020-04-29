Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12. XRP/USD has slowed down the momentum and teeters at $0.2145 at the time of writing. Recovery is expected to continue in the coming sessions, especially if the resistance at $0.22 is broken.

Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is exchanging hands at $205, although there has been a minor adjustment from an intraday high of $207.

Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well. The entire crypto market is in the green with most cryptoassets aiming for new April highs and to start the month of May on a positive note.