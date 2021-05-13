Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Enjin – American Wrap13 May

Bitcoin price slid roughly $7,000 on Wednesday after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla will not accept BTC. Ethereum price dropped only $270 and is in recovery mode. Ripple eyes a dip into the demand zone ranging from $0.941 to $1.156 before it attempts to rise higher.

Ethereum saw a spike in profit-taking after making a new all-time high of nearly $4,400. The increasing selling pressure pushed Ether to hit a low of $3,500. As long as the 50 four-hour simple moving average holds, ETH can rebound toward higher highs. Ethereum price sits at a crucial support level that would determine likely determine where it is heading next.

ENJIN has followed most altcoins to the downside since Musk tweeted about TESLA not accepting BTC as a form of payment any longer. However, it has remained firm above the $2 handle. Despite the recent dip, MATIC has also held bears in check above the $1 handle.