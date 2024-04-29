Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cryptos— American Wrap 29 April

Ethereum to remain within sights of key range as SEC/Consensys battle receives fresh insight
BTC/USD outlook: BTC remains weak and nears key support zone; FOMC and NFP eyed for fresh direction signals
Bitcoin fell 2.5% on Monday, keeping weak near-term, as extension of the bear-leg from 67264 (Apr 23 lower top), brings in focus key supports at 60000 zone.
A cluster of strong supports between 60700 (daily cloud base), 60340 (Fibo 38.2% of 38501/73839) and 60000 (psychological) makes a breakpoint, loss of which would generate reversal signal and spark deeper correction of 38501/73839 uptrend, with 56000 zone (50% retracement) marking next target.
