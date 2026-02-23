Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Crypto – European Wrap 23 February

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in red, testing the lower boundary of its recent consolidation range at $65,729 as of writing on Monday. The growing tariff uncertainty, along with rising geopolitical tensions, weighs on riskier assets such as BTC. In this context, institutional demand continues to weaken, with spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recording a fifth consecutive week of outflows.

On Monday, ETH’s price dropped by more than 5.60% to about $1,850 amid a broader de-risking sentiment led by nervousness surrounding tariffs.

In doing so, the biggest altcoin broke below the lower trendline of its prevailing bear pennant pattern, with rising volumes indicating traders’ conviction behind the breakdown move.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over United States (US) President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.