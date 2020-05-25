Bitcoin Price Analysis: The hourly chart has moved into a descending chart formation
Bitcoin has been trading in a downward pattern ever since the market failed to break the 10K mark on May 7th. Now there is a clear pattern of lower lows and lower highs since the red support zone at 9289.57 was taken out. The main wave low still stands at 9120 and this could be an important resistance zone in the future.
The main highlight on the chart is the descending wedge pattern. The support was used very well and on Monday the market has pushed back up. The top of the pattern may now be a resistance zone but above this, if the price does push through it we could have an important signal.
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC has broken a key intraday trendline
Ethereum Classic is having a good session on bank holiday Monday (UK) as the crypto major is one of the best performers. The price has now pushed past the black trendline on the 4-hour chart below which could indicate the price might move back to the highs.
The psychological 7.00 level is now the next resistance and it has been somewhat of a pivot zone during the previous consolidation. In a classic technical move, after the price broke through the trendline it came back to test it before the move higher. When doing that, the 200 simple moving average was in close proximity and was also used to bolster support zone.
Ripple XRP Price Analysis: XRP forms a bearish head and shoulders pattern
Ripple has pushed higher on Monday but overall looks bearish. The 4-hour chart below shows quite a large head and shoulders pattern but the neckline is quite far away from the current price level.
A break of 0.1800 will be a confirmation signal that the price is heading lower but the psychological level has held firm a few times in the past. Crutially the price is trading below the 200 simple moving average and the Relative Strength Index indicator has moved below the 50 mid-line. Lastly, the volume is still looking thin and it would be good to see a pick up in interest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market share war shakes crypto market
Ethereum confirms the market's weakness in the short term as it closed yesterday at the price level of $195.5. Closing below the $200 level with such a small margin shows that the bulls are not in the business of defending the price structure to keep it up.
XRP/USD struggles to stay above $0.1900, as bears take control
XRP/USD tested the intraday low at $0.1855 and recovered back above $0.2000. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1935; the short-term bias remains bearish, while the volatility is high.
ETH/USD makes its way above $200, the recovery is slow
Ethereum bears took ETH price below psychological $200 on Monday, but a fresh buying interest located around this level helped to push the price back inside the previous consolidation range.
ADA/USD may retreat to $0.0450 before another bullish wave
Cardano (ADA) hit the intraday low of $0.0509 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.0532 by press time. Despite the recovery, the coin is still nearly 7% lower from this time on Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.