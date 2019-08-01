Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Ripple - 1 August

BTC/USD is hovering around $10,000 as the upside momentum has faded away. The first cryptocurrency touched an intraday high at $10,166, though quickly retreated due to the lack of follow-through and slow trading activity.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Despite some nice recovery on Wednesday, Bitcoin bulls are still indecisive. Strong technical barriers located above the current price cap the upside movement and discourage short-term buyers.

Ethereum Classic remains in the green although the cryptocurrency market suffering under rising selling pressure. From June’s high at $9.91, Ethereum Classic price action has been downtrend. Several support levels have shown resilience but declines have been overbearing. Continued pressure on key support levels saw Ethereum Classic dive under $5.5.

There was rock-solid support at $5.5 which thrust ETC upwards. Glancing higher the bulls failed to breach $6.5 hurdle. The high volatility levels in the past two weeks have been detrimental to the larger cryptocurrency asset class. However, Ethereum Classic managed to whether down the declines gradually staying within a narrow range ($5.5 - $6.5).

Ripple is extending consolidation in a wide range between $0.28 and $0.34. In fact, for more than two weeks now, Ripple stayed above $0.30 support area. There have been attempts to break above $0.34 critical level but the price ended up making lower price actions.

The volatility in the previous week made it even more difficult to sustain the price at $0.30. However, the bulls woke up this week sending XRP/USD above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour and the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour.