Bitcoin (BTC) hit the bottom at $6,526 on November 25 and managed to claw back some ground since that time. While the bull started to lose their drive and again on the approach to $7,900, the traders try to find some glimpses of hope on long-term Bitcoin charts.

Ethereum Classic, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $434 million and an average daily trading volume of $456 billion, has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $3.75.

ETH/USD has been locked in a tight range since the beginning of the week. Ethereum attempted to settle above $150.00 after the Istanbul hard fork, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the coin is changing hands at $147.20 at the time of writing.