Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract. The whale made Bitcoin price almost reach $100,000 on Binance and triggered bots in the spot market creating a massive sell wave.

The price of Ethereum hasn’t changed much during the past few days despite the massive flash crash down to $330 suffered on August 2. The digital asset is currently fighting to stay above $400 but will not face a lot of resistance until $500.

Unknown individuals acting on behalf of the British investment bank Zeus Capital threatened to sue Chainlink (LINK) supporters.

They pointed to the coin's flash-crash on August 2 when its price dropped by 10% within an hour. A few hours later, the price soared by 14.7%. During early Asian hours, LINK hit the all-time high at $9.75. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $9.44 with over 15% gains in the recent 24 hours.