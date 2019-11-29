ETH/USD has settled at $154.00 during early European hours. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $16.5 billion, has gained over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday, moving in sync with the market.

Bitcoin hit the low of $6,526 earlier this week; however, a cluster of stop orders cushioned the decline and helped engineer an upside recovery to the area above $7,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,476, off the recent high of $7,676. The first digital coin has lost about 1.5% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.05 billion, has gained about 5% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0407, close to the intraday high.