Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cardano – European Wrap – 28 January

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD hints retracement to $8,600 – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin has been mostly in the green on Monday following a few days of posting a winning streak. The move above $9,000 revived the hopes of seeing Bitcoin trade towards the psychological $10,000 level. However, for now, BTC/USD is holding on to the subtle 0.77% gains on Monday. Unfortunately, there has been a shallow retracement with Bitcoin returning into the $8,000 range.

Initially, Bitcoin’s upside is limited at $9,010 as highlighted by the previous low 1-hour, previous high one-day, pivot point one-week resistance one, SMA 50 15-minutes and the previous high 15-mins. The journey towards $9,200 will face more hurdles at $9,196 and a zone where the Bollinger Band one-day upper curve, the pivot point one-month resistance three, previous week high and the Bollinger Band one-hour upper curve.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH needs another catalyst to continue gains

Ethereum (ETH) has been gaining ground for three days in a row. The coin hit an intraday high at $173.58, but retreated to $172.16 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, ETH/USD is still nearly 3% higher on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum's market capitalization has increased to $18.9 billion, while an average daily trading volume is registered at $11 billion. 

 

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD bulls set their eyes on SMA50 weekly

Cardano (ADA) is the tenth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion. The coin has been one of the best-perfroming assets with over 15% of gains in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0515, which is 57% higher from the beginning of the year. Cardano's average daily trading volume is registered at $168 million.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

