Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash – Asian Wrap 31 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD sits on top of healthy support as bears take control – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD fell from $11,119.28 to $11,091.65 as the bears took control of the market. The daily confluence detector shows a lack fo strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have one healthy support at $11,065.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD 5-year anniversary rockets it to new 2020 high at $340

Ethereum marked the five-year anniversary amid a bullish momentum across the board. The attention received from the cryptocurrency community saw it break above the descending trendline, highlighted in Thursday’s analysis. This opened the road for gains that beat the previous 2020 high ($334) to form a new yearly high at $340.

BCH/USD retreats from $300-level

BCH/USD jumped up from $287.85 to $294.30 this Thursday. The bulls managed to take the price above the $300-level, but have since retreated. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band. The latter indicates that the asset is overvalued and may face bearish correction this Friday.