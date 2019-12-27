Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 27 Dec

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside at the $7,215-level and the $7,250-$7,270 stack.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

Following three straight bearish days, the ETH/USD bulls managed to gain an advantage this Thursday and have remained so this Friday. After bouncing off the $125 support level, ETH/USD is currently hovering around $126 and has crept above the resistance provided by the downward trending line.

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level

BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates increasing bullish momentum.