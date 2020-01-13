FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - American Wrap - 13 January

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD $8500 barrier breach is key to fast $10,000 return

The price via the weekly view is enjoying a decent run to the upside, having closed another week in the green, four consecutive weeks of positive closures.

BTC/USD daily chart

The price is sitting on strong psychological support at $8000, a big barrier can be seen ahead of $8500. 

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD stuck within a bearish flag structure

Momentum is gradually shifting towards the upside, as ETH/USD is now closed another week in the green, as it marks the third in a row. It comes after six consecutive weeks of selling for the Ethereum price. 

ETH/USD daily chart

The price is continuing to trade within a bearish flag, subject to a potential breakout south. 

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bulls are knocking on the door of a critical area of resistance

The bulls are pressing further to the north, after another weekly closure in the green, running towards its potentially fourth. 

BCH/USD daily chart

Price action is capped to the upside by a descending trend line of resistance, which has been in play since 6 August. 

