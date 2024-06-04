Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 04 June

Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin (BTC) is up 2% on Monday after veteran trader Peter Brandt set a high bar for potential BTC's new all-time high in a recent analysis.
Ethereum sustains week-long consolidation, sees over $3 billion exodus from exchanges
Ethereum (ETH) sustained a week-long horizontal trend on Monday following massive exchange outflows in the past seven days, which coincided with increased ETH fund inflows.
BNB rallies as CZ begins jail term
BNB's price warmed up nicely on Monday to Changpeng Zhao (CZ) beginning his jail term as it's looking toward setting a new all-time high. A new all-time high may be on the horizon if BNB breaks past key resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin halvings have historically aligned with the halfway points of past bull market cycles. Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin could reach a high of around $130K to $150K. New market players could alter market dynamics.
Gaming tokens set for rally after Roaring Kitty ignites a surge in GameStop stock
GameStop's stock price surged in the early hours of Monday following a recent disclosure by Keith Gill, popularly known online as Roaring Kitty, affirming that he placed a $175 million bet on the company.
Ethereum sustains week-long consolidation, sees over $3 billion exodus from exchanges
Ethereum saw increased outflows from exchanges in the past seven days as investors anticipate spot ETH ETF launch. Ethereum funds finish second consecutive week of net inflows totaling $33.5 million.
BNB rallies as CZ begins jail term
Binance's CZ reports to US federal prison on Monday as he begins his four-month jail term. BNB price increases by 5% as the news causes a bullish sentiment among investors. BNB could begin run to a new all-time high if it overcomes key resistance.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”