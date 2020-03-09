Bitcoin Price Analysis: Turmoil as BTC/USD crash almost hits $8,000
Bitcoin price weekend trading session culminated in the most devastating fall in value since the beginning of March. According to data by CoinMarketCap, BTC/USD opened the session on Sunday at $8,908 which closed at $8,108. The session of Monday has commenced with Bitcoin bulls gathering the little strength they have to first, defend the support at $8,000 and secondly, push for a reversal towards $9,000.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD erases more than 10% on Sunday, closes in on $200
After rising above the $250 mark on Saturday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost its traction and erased more than 3% close the day at $237. With sellers taking control of the action in the cryptocurrency space on Sunday, the pair extended its slide and fell to its lowest level in a month at $203 before staging a technical rebound. As of writing, the pair was trading at $210, down nearly 10% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD slumps to seven-week lows below $8,200
The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on ...
Ethereum price plummets under $200: Losses over 13% in 24 hours
Ethereum price has for the first time since February 5, dropped under the critical $200 level. The losses have clouded the crypto market since the weekend session. A minor recovery in the Asian session on Monday failed to see the light of the day as sellers stamped ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD remains at the mercy of the sellers
Ripple price succumbed to a two-month low as bears crisscrossed the cryptocurrency market over the weekend leaving nothing but havoc in their wake. The minor recovery XRP/USD had recorded towards the end of last week counted for nothing as the price ...
BTCUSD CHARTS – Caught in consolidation [Video]
Setbacks should be very well supported in the 6,000 area, with a higher low sought out in favour of a bullish continuation back above the 2019 high and towards the record high from late 2017 further up. Ultimately, only a weekly close below 5,750 would compromise ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.