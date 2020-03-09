Bitcoin Price Analysis: Turmoil as BTC/USD crash almost hits $8,000

Bitcoin price weekend trading session culminated in the most devastating fall in value since the beginning of March. According to data by CoinMarketCap, BTC/USD opened the session on Sunday at $8,908 which closed at $8,108. The session of Monday has commenced with Bitcoin bulls gathering the little strength they have to first, defend the support at $8,000 and secondly, push for a reversal towards $9,000.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD erases more than 10% on Sunday, closes in on $200

After rising above the $250 mark on Saturday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost its traction and erased more than 3% close the day at $237. With sellers taking control of the action in the cryptocurrency space on Sunday, the pair extended its slide and fell to its lowest level in a month at $203 before staging a technical rebound. As of writing, the pair was trading at $210, down nearly 10% on a daily basis.