Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
Bitcoin bulls tested the water with a short foray above $19,000. The pioneer digital asset hit the highest level nearly in three years at $19,100 and retreated to $18,880 by the time of writing. Read more...
ETH and XRP go ballistic, lead the altcoin bull cycle
Ethereum beat the $620 prediction on Thursday, ascending to new yearly highs at $621. The smart contract token is still holding to the bullish momentum despite a minor retreat following the resistance at 2020 high. Read more...
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI could surge to $34,000 if critical support holds
Yearn.Finance continues to trade within an ascending parallel channel since the beginning of the month. A breakout from the current price level could complete the leg to $34,500. In the meantime, it is essential to hold a crucial support level to sustain the uptrend. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XLM ripe for correction after 70% gains
Stellar (XLM) broke above $0.18 for the first time since November 2018 and hit a new multi-year high at $0.188. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.16, having gained nearly 70% in the past 24 hours and over 115% on a week-to-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC makes new yearly highs while its network activity looks worrisome
Bitcoin has lived through the best week since February 2018. The pioneer digital currency price gained over $2,000 in less than seven days. The bullish momentum allowed it to reach a new multi-year high of nearly $18,800, marking November 2020 one of the strongest bullish months ever.