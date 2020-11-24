Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017

Bitcoin bulls tested the water with a short foray above $19,000. The pioneer digital asset hit the highest level nearly in three years at $19,100 and retreated to $18,880 by the time of writing. Read more...

ETH and XRP go ballistic, lead the altcoin bull cycle

Ethereum beat the $620 prediction on Thursday, ascending to new yearly highs at $621. The smart contract token is still holding to the bullish momentum despite a minor retreat following the resistance at 2020 high. Read more...

Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI could surge to $34,000 if critical support holds

Yearn.Finance continues to trade within an ascending parallel channel since the beginning of the month. A breakout from the current price level could complete the leg to $34,500. In the meantime, it is essential to hold a crucial support level to sustain the uptrend. Read more...