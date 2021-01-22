Bitcoin back to the drawing board, as bull run targets $40,000
It was bloodshed in the cryptocurrency market on Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The majority of crypto assets plummeted from their weekly peaks, cutting short plans to rally to new record highs. Ethereum, for instance, plunged to $1,000, temporarily abandoning the mission to hit new record highs. Read more...
ETH defends crucial support, bull run to new record high seems intact
Ethereum tumbled in tandem with Bitcoin on Thursdays and the wee hours of Friday morning. Bitcoin brushed shoulders with $30,000 before resuming the uptrend. Read more...
UNI prepares to explode to $10 on breaking this crucial hurdle
Uniswap was not spared by the bearish wave which swept across the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. Declines extended from the $10 war zone to the confirmed support area at $7. However, the leading decentralized finance token did not stay down for long, as bulls quickly regained control, pushing UNI above $8. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XRP bears eye December low on downside break of short-term triangle
XRP/USD bounces off 0.2400 threshold to currently around 0.2550 during early Friday. Even so, the altcoin stays near the lowest since January 06 while keeping the recent downside break of a symmetrical triangle established since January 10.
This on-chain metric suggests Bitcoin price correction is unstoppable
Bitcoin is trading sub $30,000 after a hurricane-like gust of wind swept across the cryptocurrency market. The flagship digital assets had been rejected at $38,000, giving way to losses that took a pit stop at $34,000.
Curve Dao price managed to weather the storm while the rest of the cryptocurrency market plummets
Curve Dao Token, a $340 million altcoin, edged above other cryptocurrencies to post double-digit gains despite widespread corrections. CRV/USD is up 14% and trading at $1.78.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.