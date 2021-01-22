Bitcoin back to the drawing board, as bull run targets $40,000

It was bloodshed in the cryptocurrency market on Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The majority of crypto assets plummeted from their weekly peaks, cutting short plans to rally to new record highs. Ethereum, for instance, plunged to $1,000, temporarily abandoning the mission to hit new record highs. Read more...

ETH defends crucial support, bull run to new record high seems intact

Ethereum tumbled in tandem with Bitcoin on Thursdays and the wee hours of Friday morning. Bitcoin brushed shoulders with $30,000 before resuming the uptrend. Read more...

UNI prepares to explode to $10 on breaking this crucial hurdle

Uniswap was not spared by the bearish wave which swept across the cryptocurrency market on Thursday. Declines extended from the $10 war zone to the confirmed support area at $7. However, the leading decentralized finance token did not stay down for long, as bulls quickly regained control, pushing UNI above $8. Read more...