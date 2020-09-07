Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and SUSHI – European Wrap 7 September

Bitcoin Market Update: BTC/USD is bound to retest $9,000 and here's why

The stormy weekend in the DeFi industry took a toll on the major coins, including Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency held traders in suspense and kept trying to push below $10,000 Saturday, September 5. However, a cluster of buying orders located below the physiologically important support proved to be strong enough to ward off the bears' attack. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH immensely supported above $300, the fight for $500 not over

The smart contract giant has been on a downward spiral since it encountered a barrier at $498.50 (new 2020 high). The first week of September has been bloody not only for Ethereum but also for other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple. Before the breakdown, ETH/USD maintained an uptrend from the lows of $91.03 (Coinbase) posted in March. However, it is essential to note a period between June and mid-July because ETH and BTC entered into a length consolidation. There was a significant spike in Ethereum correlation ration to Bitcoin price. Read more ...

SUSHI's rise and fall: What happened with SushiSwap and what to expect

SUSHI token has been the talk of the crypto town these days. The asset price topped at $11.17 on September 1 and hit bottom at $1.20 on September 6. At the time of writing, SUSHI/USD is changing hands at $2.78, while its total market value is registered at $190 million and an average daily trading volume of nearly $1 billion. It is most actively traded on Uniswap and Binance. The project is ranked 63d in the CoinMarketCap's rating. SUSHI has gained over 17% in the last 24 hours and lost over 10% on a week-on-week basis. Read more ...